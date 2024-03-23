CX Institutional Sells 539 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $118.38 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

