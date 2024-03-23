CX Institutional Sells 8,823 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $258.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $364.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.04 and a 200 day moving average of $231.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

