CX Institutional Takes $5.09 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPEM stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

