CX Institutional Takes $8.78 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
VTV stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $161.73.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
