CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sells $42,266.07 in Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.89 million, a P/E ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.