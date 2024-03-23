DA Davidson Lowers Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target to $3.50

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
NYSE BW opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $118.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Transactions at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,229 shares of company stock worth $62,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.