DA Davidson Lowers Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target to $3.50

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE BW opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $118.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,229 shares of company stock worth $62,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

