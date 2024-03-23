Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.31 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend by an average of 78.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $165.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $297,900,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

