Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

DRI opened at $165.09 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.95.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,643,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,941,000 after purchasing an additional 188,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

