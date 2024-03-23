Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $165.09 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.68 and its 200-day moving average is $156.95.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.19.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

