David Mcjannet Sells 33,331 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $912,602.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,850.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HashiCorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:HCP opened at $27.11 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 862,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 392,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,217,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
