David R. Jolley Sells 23,338 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $217,743.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Domo by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

