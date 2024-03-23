Daxor (DXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.
Daxor Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of DXR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 1,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729. Daxor has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $13.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.
Daxor Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daxor
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.