Daxor (DXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of DXR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 1,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729. Daxor has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $13.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

