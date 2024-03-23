DeepOnion Price Down 35% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0576 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00109173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00038935 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00017638 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

