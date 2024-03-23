Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.9 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.