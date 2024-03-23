DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $39.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.32%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

