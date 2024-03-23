DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Up to $10.93

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $11.43. DHT shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 726,264 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get DHT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

DHT Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 8,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in DHT by 4,118.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,900 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,800 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.