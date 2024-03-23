Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Down 4.1%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 86,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 113,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Digimarc Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $562.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.45%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Digimarc

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

In other news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 165.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 263.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 426.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.