Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Lessened by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. 284,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.