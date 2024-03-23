Dinesh V. Tulsiani Sells 2,498 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) insider Dinesh V. Tulsiani sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $24,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALIT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

