Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Plans Dividend of GBX 4

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

DLG stock opened at GBX 209 ($2.66) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 240.10 ($3.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 178.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2,322.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 188 ($2.39) to GBX 219 ($2.79) in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.48) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 201 ($2.56).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.