Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,172 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 711,759 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 351,396 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $949,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LABU opened at $127.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.99.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

