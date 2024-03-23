Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.76. 940,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

