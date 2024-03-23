Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading Down 0.5%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

