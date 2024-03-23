DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLO. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DLocal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.72.

DLocal Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

