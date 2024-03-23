DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLO. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DLocal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.72.
DLocal Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
