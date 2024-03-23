DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.01

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 670643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DNOW by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 926,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DNOW by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DNOW by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DNOW by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 154,182 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

