DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.87, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.87.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.