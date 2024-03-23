DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,469 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.87, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.87.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

