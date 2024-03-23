Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CEO Sells $1,003,660.00 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Domo Stock Performance

Domo stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $18.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,718,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Domo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Domo by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

