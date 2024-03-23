Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.0 million-$660.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.6 million.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.21. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,353,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.