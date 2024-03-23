Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.70

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.41) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £135.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 1.33. Duke Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 30.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) target price on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Thursday.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

