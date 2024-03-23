DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

