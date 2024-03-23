DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.82. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Get DURECT alerts:

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.