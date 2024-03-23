Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 36,026 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) COO Brian Maxwell sold 36,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,265,233.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after buying an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $37,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $18,332,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

