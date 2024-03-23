Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 1,519 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 138,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,459. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

