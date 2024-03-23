Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.18. 5,881,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $357.72 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.