Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 1,426 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,574,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 50,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 94,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after buying an additional 216,926 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.11. 180,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,344. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

