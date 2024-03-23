Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $3.31 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.68. 449,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,409. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $154.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average of $139.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

