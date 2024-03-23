Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $7.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.54. 491,581 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.