Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 677.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,521 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

ORCL stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.79. 6,659,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,268,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

