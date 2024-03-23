Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 646 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. 1,454,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

