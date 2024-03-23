Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 11,668 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 16.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $35,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after buying an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. 2,624,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

