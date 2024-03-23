Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 11,668 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 16.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $35,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after buying an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after buying an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period.

BNDX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. 2,624,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

