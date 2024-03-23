Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 753 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,636,000 after buying an additional 3,169,265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,472 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,157. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.47.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

