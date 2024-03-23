Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,580,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.35. The company has a market capitalization of $544.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

