Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 117.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.18 and a 12-month high of $229.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

