Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 50.0% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

