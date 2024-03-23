Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.9 %

ELAN opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,945,000 after buying an additional 1,431,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after purchasing an additional 467,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,286,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,731 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,150,000 after purchasing an additional 188,305 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.