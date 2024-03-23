Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

LLY opened at $770.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $720.00 and its 200-day moving average is $630.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $732.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.