Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $770.30 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.91 billion, a PE ratio of 132.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $720.00 and its 200-day moving average is $630.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

