Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after buying an additional 154,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,070,000 after buying an additional 385,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,409,000 after buying an additional 943,593 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after buying an additional 77,132 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

