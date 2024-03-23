Energi (NRG) Trading 17.9% Lower This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $665,478.72 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00085040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,052,862 coins and its circulating supply is 75,053,929 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.