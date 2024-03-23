Energi Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $690,759.77 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00083685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,052,760 coins and its circulating supply is 75,052,585 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

